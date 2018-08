The HEIRS of the late Dr. Agaton Pal donate a one-hectare lot adjacent to Batinguel Elementary School for a vocational school according to his last will.

Present during the signing ceremony (left-right) were Assistant Schools Division Supt. Neri Ojastro, Councilor Ramon, Supt. Luminarias, School Principal Barsilisa B. Patrimonio, Mayor Remollo, Primeparis G. Pal and journalist Alex Pal. The Tuesday event was witneseed by hundreds of grateful pupils, parents and teachers.