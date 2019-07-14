10 arrested for various crimes

Ten suspects were arrested across Negros Oriental, five of them for engaging in the illegal drugs trade… But hardly any suspect for the series of extrajudicial killings in past weeks and months.

Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office reports that the arrests for various offenses were carried out in several operations in Dumaguete City, Santa Catalina, Amlan, Bayawan City, Canlaon City and Mabinay.

Arrested for sale or possession of illegal drugs are: Maseste Tecson, 36, a resident of Poblacion Santa Catalina; Francis Justine Dumip-ig, 18, and Michael Kilat Cadavia, 19, following a buy bust operation in Barangay Looc, Dumaguete City; Alvito Calumpong, 32, of Barangay Jantianon Amlan and Hallys Mitcherl Celestia Genteloso of Barangay Tandayag also of Amlan in buy busts carried out by the Philippine national Police and Philippine Drugs Enforcement Unit with the help of barangay officials.

On the other hand, five other persons were arrested for a variety of offenses: Reynaldo A. Lagarso, 18, a parking attendant at the Cathedral Church was caught in the act of stealing cash and cellular phone inside the home of Magie Estrologo; Abelardo Abregoso of Tabuan, Bayawan City was also nabbed for illegal gambling based on the warrant of arrest issued by MTCC Branch 1; Renedo Besanes of Barangay Masulog Canlaon City for illegal possession of firearms pursuant to the warrant of arrest issued by Judge Mario Trinidad, bail for his temporary liberty was set at P 120, 000 and finally, Noli Academia, 49, a resident of Poblacion, Mabinay was arrested for homicide by the PNP.

Meanwhile, Dumaguete City’s 7th most wanted was captured by local police in Barangay Bagacay by virtue of the warrant of arrest issued by Judge Maria Corazon Gaduddug for acts of lasciviousness.