10 establishments shine in smoke-free policy

DUMAGUETE CITY – Ten more establishments have been cited by the city government of Dumaguete in recognition to their observance of the smoke-free policy as embodied in the local ordinance.

Mayor Felipe Antonio B. Remollo, Chairman of the Smoke Free Council, awarded plaques of appreciation to the following establishments their support and cooperation to the smoke-free policy and campaign of the city:

Hotel Essencia

Tree Hive Food Hub

Lamian Hand Pulled Noodle House

Arteasan Handcrafted Beverages

Max’s Fried Chicken

Jet Mel’s Restaurant

Yellow Cab Pizza

Bethel Guest House

Chapter’s Cafe

One Bethany

Dumaguete City won the Hall of Fame after winning the Red Orchid Award for three consecutive years.

A joint review of the implementation of the tobacco control program was conducted earlier by the City Health Office, City Treasurer’s Office and the Task Force in a bid to devise means on how to intensify the enforcement of the smoke-free ordinance.

