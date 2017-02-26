10,000 athletes play at NIRAA games

Its all systems go for the 2017 Palarong NIR (NIRAA) as thousands of athletes from 16 divisions see action in 24 sports events hosted by the City of Dumaguete and Negros Oriental. (In photo are the Negros NIR volleyball players who won the bronze in the last Palarong Pambansa.)

Officials from the Department of Education namely Regional Director Gilbert Sadsad, Assistant Regional Director Salustiano Jimenez and Dumaguete City Schools Division Superintendent Evangel M. Luminarias took turns in commending Mayor Felipe Antonio “Ipe” Remollo for extending all out support to the regional sports extravaganza ensuring the safety, health and well-being of the participants.

Mayor Remollo has directed the Philippine National Police, the City Rescue Team, Traffic Management Office, City Health Office, City Sports Office, Barangay Captains and other local government agencies to utilize all their resources and facilities for the successful staging and conclusion of Palarong NIR.

The annual sports meet was officially opened at the Perdices Stadium on Friday after a parade of the 16 contingents followed by a welcome dinner for 500 sports officials and heads of delegations at Mayor Remollo’s residence.

Dumaguete City Chief-of-Police Supt. Jovito M. Atanacio said that no specific threat to the games has been monitored by the intelligence community. Nevertheless, 45 policemen from neighboring police stations and the 20 police trainees served to augment the city police so they could secure all the billeting quarters and game venues.

There are 16 divisions currently competing for top honors: Escalante City, Guihulngan City, Bacolod City, Bayawan City, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, La Carlota City, Bais City, Bago City, Cadiz City, Dumaguete City, Kabankalan City, Sagay City, San Carlos City, Silay City and Tanjay City.

The following are the sports events and their respective venues: archery, Merto Archery Range; Basketball, Tinago covered court, Silliman Gym, Lamberto Macias Sports Complex, SLS Don Bosco gym and Talay Covered Court; chess, Silliman University Guy Hall; swimming, Lorenzo G. Teves Aqua Center;Table Tennis, Negros Oriental convention center;Volleyball, Foundation University Garden and Valencia Municipal Gym; Arnis, Holy Cross High School Gym; Athletics, Perdices Stadium; badminton, Riverside Courts; baseball, RUSI Ballfield; Boxing, Sibulan Municipal Gym; Football, Silliman Cimafranca Ballfield, Silliman Ravello Field, SLS Don Bosco Ballfield, Foundation University Ballfield; Gymnastics, Negros Oriental State University Gym and Bacolod City;Sepak Takraw, Villa Amada Covered Court and Daro Covered Court; Softball, RUSI ballfield; Taekwondo, Pencak Silat and Wushu, Negros Oriental State University Gym; Tennis, Praxevilla Tennis Court and Silliman University Tennis Court; Billiard, Rover Billiard Center; FUTSAL, Bacong Municipal Gym and dance sport, Lamberto Macias Sports Complex.

Winners of the Palarong NIR will represent the region to the National Palaro this April in Antique province.

Regional Sports Officer Adolf Aguilar assures the participants that the organizers have pulled out all the stops to make sure that the quality of venues and games are at par with the standards of the National Palaro.