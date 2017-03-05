10,000 signatories oppose death penalty

SOME 10,000signatories from both the members and non -members of the Diocesan Council of the Laity have joined hands in voicing out their dismay over the passage at second reading of the resurrected death penalty bill.

The Diocesan Council of the Laity is headed by William Ablong, chairman too of the DCCCO biggest cooperative in town. He will shortly submit the 10,000 signatures from Negros Oriental to the CBCP catholic bishops Conference of the Philippines. Ablong in photo is seen reviewing the signatures before submitting the same to the CBCP.

The oppossitors who signed the petition said that only God can take life away not man. Besides they said, there will be an expected deluge of protestors because those advocating for the death penalty do not reflect the true sentiments of the people.

Significantly after so many debates, only drug related crimes will be punished by death. What was removed from the bill were the crimes of rape with murder plunder and Treason.

The vote was passed via viva voce, or acclamation which virtually finished the process in five minutes. Suddenly after the voting the Congressional session in the Lower House was adjourned and over that afternoon.

The third reading of the controversial bill will be held next few weeks. The PDP-controlled Lower House of Congress is expected to pass the bill in no time.

The difficulty now in a possible 14-10 close fight in the senate. If approved, the resurrected death penalty shall repel that same law that abolished it.

