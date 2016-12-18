119 held, penalized for defective mufflers

One hundred nineteen motorbikers have been apprehended by the Traffic Management Office since September 2015 for using defective mufflers who deliberately make a nuisance in the city in violation of a new city ordinance.

TMO Chief Danny Atillo also revealed that nearly P 60, 000 worth fines were also imposed on the violators, while P 44, 000 of fines and penalties were additionally slapped against them for other various offenses.

The mere absence of a side mirror “is an impoundable offense,” said Sr P/Insp Robilito Mariano, chief of the highway patrol team.

Dozens of motorcyles remained impounded in the city hall quadrangle as their owners refused or failed to pay the fines and penalties, knowing they will also spend for its repair and rehabilitation.

Nevertheless, Atillo has vowed that his office will intensify the crackdown against the misuse of mufflers which generated numerous complaints from inconvenienced citizens.

Atillo is taking heed of Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo’s directive to be more aggressive in apprehending those with defective mufflers especially this Yuletide season to promote peace and order.