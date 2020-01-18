14 new judges assume their posts

At long last, after suffering long years of de-layed justice due to the failure to fill up va-cancies in hundreds of court salas all over the country including Negros Oriental, the Judicial and Bar Council has announced the appointment of new judges by the President.

Hundreds of them have already assumed and started to hear cases in their new salas. Thanks to our local law schools they have proven the quality and integrity of law education in this part of the country.

Only recently, the lone NegOrense the Honorable Eduardo delos Santos , of Dumaguete, has been appointed by Pres Duterte as associate justice of the Supreme Court. He was second only to the Honorable Felix Macasiar of Siaton who was appointed by President Marcos as Supreme Court chief justice.

Meanwhile, here at home, the 14 newly appointed Judges have already assumed and taken to task their respetdive salas:

Hon. Maria Myla Rae M. Santos-Orden RTC Branch 65 Bayawan City; Hon. Sheila Lynn M. Catacutan-Besario RTC Branch 31 Dumaguete City ;Hon. Amelia Lourdes U. Mendoza RTC Branch 34 Dumaguete City ;

Hon. Glenda J. Yee-Uymatiao RTC Branch 35 Dumaguete City ;Hon. Christine M. Tabasuares-Aba RTC Branch 43 Tanjay City ;Hon. Joanna Ruth T. Utzurrum MTCC Bais City ;Hon. Nabi Karl Bayani O. Montenegro MCTC Siquijor-Enrique Villanueva

;Hon. Ramon Antonio De Asis Ruperto MTC Sibulan Neg Or Hon. Hazel F. Villegas MTC Mabinay Neg Or ;Hon. Armi Sylvia F. Lezama-Teves MCTC La Libertad-Villahermoso Neg Or;

Hon. Elton Dick J. Abrea MCTC Samboan-Santander, Cebu ;Hon. Rommel Jan T. Mirasol MCTC Malabuyoc-Ginatilan-Alegria, Cebu ;Hon. Biena Marietta Cabusao MTCC Sagay City ;Hon. Charmaine Mascardo MTCC Calatrava-Toboso