156 Fil-am doctors, nurses treated 9,000

Organizers and stakeholders declared as a resounding success, this year’s first 5-day medical, dental and surgical mission that benefited approximately 9, 000 indigents from Dumaguete City and neighboring towns.

Mayor Felipe Antonio B. Remollo commended his co-hosts Governor Roel Degamo of the provincial government, 2nd District Congressman Manuel Sagarbarria and Negros Oriental Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry headed by Ed Du after it was learned that the mission exceeded the projected number of beneficiaries despite the inclement weather.

The medical mission marks the first major collaboration between sister cities Dumaguete and Alameda for the mutual benefit of the constituents.

The city government of Dumaguete has provided transportation for the doctors and nurses belonging to the Philippine Medical Society of Northern California, security of the venues and participants and laboratory examinations.

Mayor Remollo also hosted the welcome dinner of the organizers and participants even as he continually monitored the conduct of the medical mission to provide additional assistance upon request.

The City Council passed a resolution commending NOCCI and the team of doctors and nurses for choosing Dumaguete as the venue for the mercy mission.