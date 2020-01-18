16 homes leveled; firetrucks hampered due to narrow roads

Fed up with some residents who irresponsibly expand their homes and blocking road alleys, Looc Barangay Captain Angelita Ragay warns her constituents they must clear all obstructions or face expulsion.

The persistent road obstacles inside this squatter area in Looc has even hampered fire fighters to penetrate Wednesday’s fire in the city’s biggest squatter area now called informal settlers.

She also said that despite Looc’s ID system, many strangers continue to rent and occupy rooms in the interior part of the slums.. Although now reduced to No. 3 drug-affected area, Capt Angelita Ragay admits that strangers and transients are the ones mostly involved in drug peddling who do not register upon entering the Looc slum site.

Ragay was visibly irked after a conflagration early morning Wednesday wiped out about 16 homes since firefighters found it difficult to suppress it their fire trucks could not penetrate and access the area due to road obstructions.

She stressed that before the affected residents could rebuild their homes, the barangay will conduct ocular inspection to ensure that they will not go beyond their properties or obstruct the roads.

Authorities had to think of other means to get near the affected area to control the fire otherwise it could have spread and caused more damage to the neighborhood.

Meanwhile, Dumaguete City Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo directed the City Social Welfare Office and the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office to ensure that the basic needs of the fire victims will be provided.

POSITIVE SIDE

Yet on the positive side, Looc leads in the volunteers for the Materials Recovery Facilities that recycles city garbage. Looc volunteers segregates garbage and send only the residuals to the dump site.

Looc could yet be the future leader in environmental preservation program

Acting on orders of Mayor Remollo, the CSWDO and Looc Barangay Captain Angelita Ragay facilitated the distribution of relief goods to victims of the recent fire that razed 16 houses.

The Office of Mayor Remollo has also started the process for the release of financial assistance to the affected residents. Those whose homes were totally damaged will receive P 10, 000; partially damaged, P 5, 000 and those renting will get P 2, 500.

The distributed relief goods include sleeping mats, food packs, water, hygiene kits, and utensils, among other basic necessities. A community kitchen was also set up inside the chapel to feed the victims and shelter them until they have recovered.

Per report of Lilibeth Filipinas of the City Social Welfare Office, there are 36 victim-families whose homes were totally damaged; 2 partially damaged and 4 victims classified as “sharers.”

Ragay said Looc slum area of informal settlers, is mostly a public land yet hardly anyone is paying rent to the government.