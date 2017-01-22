170 Fil-Am docs nurses treat 9,000

Some 170world class practicing physicians from the Philippine Medical Society of the North California the California Medical Association, and the Alameda –Dumaguete Sister city Association conducted the biggest medical mission in Asia for five days in Dumaguete city treating various out-patients with ailments and performing surgeries to approximately 9000 people during the last five days from January 15-20 at the Negros Oriental Provincial Hospital and the Lamberto Macias Sports Center.

The mission (photo at left) was headed by Dr Peter Bretan president of the Philippine Medical Society of North California who has roots from Iloilo, Cynthia Bonta, president of the Alameda California- Dumaguete sister cities Association and Dr Marilyn Cordero head of medical volunteers groups. They were hosted by Dumatuete Mayor Felipe Remollo, Congressman Manuel Sagarbarria and Gov Roel Degamo.

They were also assisted by over a hundred volunteer nurses and medical assistants and medical student of Dr Peter Bretan from the U.S.A.

They perform orthopedic, neuro surgeries, plastic surgery and general surgeries, uterus and cataract operation too. With 20 daily major operations, mostly goiter among others.