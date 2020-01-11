2 bridges, landfill among 2020’s goals

Major city developments are forecast for 2020 as two new major bridges links from the old to the new city will be completed , together with envi-ronment- friendly policies will be in place.

These are the construction of two concrete bridges in Colon Extension and near the BIR in Taclobo; the completion of the Central Materials Recovery Facility, MRF and sanitary landfill in order to finally close the dumpsite; completion of the shoreline protection along Rizal Boulevard and Barangay Tinago; adoption of PediGrab and upgrade of the CCTV system that will hopefully include facial recognition, among other developments.

Dumaguete City Mayor Felipe Remollo disclosed that a bright forecast this year for over 1000 City Hall employees will be a possible new round of salary increases in tranches for regular employees. The City Government will find means to fund the increases.

It should be noted that because of higher tax collection, the city was able to comply in granting the salary increases for regular employees in four tranches beginning 2016 up to 2019.

When Mayor Remollo assumed office, all job order employees were granted a total of P 70.daily across-the-board daily wage increases while the casual plantilla got a raise of P 50./day they merited for their industry and initiatives to service.

The mayor stressed that both the city officials and employees are mandated to work with honesty and industry to earn the trust of the people and translate the taxes paid into more services and benefits for the citizens.

For the year 2020, Remollo said public officials and employees are expected to renew their commitment to ensure a government that is responsive to the needs of the constituents while a building a safer, greener and smart city that the future generation would be proud of.

More than a thousand employees and officials gatheed for the first Monday flag raising ceremony in Year 2020 even as Dumaguete City Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo urged the assembled government workers to be prepared for a challenging yet exciting year full of events and implementation of various infrastructure projects that will be benefit both citizens and visitors of the city.

In his message, Mayor Remollo exhorted government workers to be prepared for a productive year, which promises to be full of events and positive development for the City and the people.

This year, Dumaguete City will once again host the Central Visayas Regional Athletics Meet this February with more than 10, 000 athletes and guests and nearly 3, 000 outstanding international athletes who will compete in ASEAN Schools Games in November.

Assistant City Administrator Dr. Dinno Depositario said that other sports events coming include National Beach Ultimate Frisbee Open on January 31 to February 2; PCCL Regional Elimination Basketball Event on February 3 to 7; Visayas Beach Ultimate Frisbee Open February 29; Little League Visayas Regionals April 22 to 15; Little League Nationals May 21-28, among others.