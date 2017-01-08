2 hurt in pyro blasts; stray bullets: zero

Believe it or not but authorities report that the operations section of the Philippine National Police monitored zero casualty from stray bullets while only two persons were slightly hurt during the New Year revelry.

Unlike in other parts of the country, there were no reports of persons being hit by stray bullets in all the 25 cities and municipalities across the province. But overall, there was significant drop in injuries from firecrackers and stray bullets compared to the previous years.

The City Health Office identified the two victims of firecracker injuries as Jahn Dayuno, 21 years-old of Barangay Daro and Venus Vaga Jesim, 36 of Barangay Bagacay. Dayuno and Jesim were separately hit by “whistle bomb and kwitis,” respectively, and were briefly confined at the Negros Oriental Provincial Hospital. (By Dems Demecillo)

It was also noted that most revelers have contented themselves at witnessing fireworks display and using other methods of making noise in welcoming the New Year than actually buying firecrackers.

It appears that the policemen and other gun holders heeded the stern warnings of PNP Director General Ronald dela Rosa that they would pay a heavy price should they discharge their firearms or worse cause injury or deaths to their neighbors.

Dumaguete City Chief-of-Police Supt. Jovito Atanacio also complied with the order of the PNP leadership not to seal the nozzle of the firearms of his personnel with tape as has been practiced for many years to discourage their men from indiscriminate firing during the holiday season.

Atanacio reports with pride that none of the policemen under his command were reported to have discharged their guns during the holidays since he assumed command in 2015.

Nevertheless, Atanacio was prepared to impose the harshest penalties to his men had they been involved in indiscriminate firing.