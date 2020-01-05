2 shot in 2 towns; brother kills bro

Not even the spirit of the holidays could pre-vent guns-for-hire from carrying out their deadly missions as two men were shot to death one of whom was assaulted inside his own home on New Year’s Day, Wednesday.

Wilfredo Dayot, 47, a hog raiser in Upper Maayongtubig, Dauin was already relaxing at his porch when two men arrived and pretended to buy liquor before drawing their guns and opening fire at the hapless victim who died on the spot.

Three days earlier, a construction worker identified as Noel Flores Irlanda, who was reportedly undergoing drugs rehabilitation treatment was gunned down by motorcycle riding suspects who followed the victim as he made his way to his mother’s house in Barangay Mayabon Zamboanguita town.

Killers of both victims remained at large and the police are still trying to piece together the testimonies of the witnesses and other pieces of evidences to establish the motive and possible identities of the suspects.

Meanwhile, a seemingly long-running feud among brothers resulted in the death of one on Christmas Day in Barangay Milagrosa Santa Catalina.

Milagrosa Barangay Captain Imelda Lagondi turned over the suspect to the local police identified as Seledonio Dagodog who allegedly hacked his brother Bienvenido Dagodog in an altercation.

Reports alleged that it was the victim Bienvenido, armed with an improvised shotgun and bolo, who intruded into the house of the suspect Seledonio and managed to parry the initial attack. The latter retaliated and hacked the former causing his instantaneous death.