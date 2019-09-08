20 multicabs to far flung villages

Governor Roel Degamo led the people in the simple turnover of 20 units of multi-cabs for 20 barangays in Negros Oriental held in front of the Capitol building in Dumaguete City on Wednesday (July 3, 2019). Leaders of the recipient villages said they intend to use the vehicle as an ambulance to ferry patients to the hospital. This cost the provincial taxpayers P6-milliion.

Gov Degamo, said the acquisition of the multipurpose vehicles was made upon the request of the barangay leaders to provide better services to their constituents.

The governor added other barangays have different priorities such as road concreting, livelihood or waterworks system, following consultations with leaders of their respective villages.

The multi-cab unit is a 12-valve, four-wheel drive Japanese surplus (uncut) vehicle that costs PHP296,000 each.

Leaders of the recipient barangays said they will use the multi-cab as an ambulance to ferry patients to the hospital, aside from utilized these for daily functions, peace and order concerns, among others.

Village chief Dolores Castillo disclosed that out of the 32 barangays in the municipality of Mabinay, Barangay Barras, which she heads, is the farthest and with dilapidated roads.

Most of the time, she said the mode of transport used by villagers in bringing patients to the nearest hospital is the “habal-habal”, or motorcycle-for-hire. She expressed elation for being one of the multi-cab recipients by way of a raffle.

Barangay chairman Pedro Estrellanes III of South Poblacion, Jimalalud town also thanked the governor for providing a multicab unit for the use of their village. (PNA)