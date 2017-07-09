2017 Battle of the Brains

The Energy Development Corporation (EDC) has announced its second Battle of the Brains (BOTB) to help the youth in Negros Island learn more about renewable energy, biodiversity, and the environment.

Following last year’s successful inaugural competition where Bago City College emerged as champions among 18 schools that competed in the grand finals, the Battle of the Brains is set for a bigger round, this time for high school students in August.

With the theme “Renewable Energy for a Brighter Future,” the 2017 BOTB aims to focus on spreading important information about renewable energy.