President Rodrigo Duterte approved the 2017 Investment Priorities Plan (IPP) aimed at fostering a sound business environment across the regions.

In a press briefing in Malacañan on March 7, Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella said the priority investment areas will be in manufacturing, including agri-processing, agriculture, fishery and forestry, strategic services, infrastructure and logistics, including local government unit and public-private partnership, and health care services, including drug rehabilitation.)Mass housing, inclusive business models, environment and climate change, innovation drivers, energy and export businesses are also included.))Abella also announced that the Duterte administration’s Philippine Development Plan 2017- 2022 is now available in the official website of the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA).