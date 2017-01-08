2017: Year of the parish

In this liturgical year of 2017, the Diocese of Dumaguete observes “The Parish as a Communion of Communities”. It is timely to list the different parishes with the year of their founding.

The first parish was Tanjay (11 June 1580), followed by Dumaguete ( 15 March 1620), and Dauin (1796).

The first half of the 1800s saw the creation of the parishes of Sibulan ( 8 October 1835), Siaton (7 August 1848), Amlan ( 9 August 1848), Bacong ( 31 May 1849), Tayasan ( 8 May 1849),Valencia (31 March 1854), Manjuyod ( 10 August 1854), and Sta. Catalina/Tolong ( 7 August 1856).

The other parishes later established were Zamboanguita ( 21 May 1866), Bayawan ( 2 July 1868) Bais ( 21 November 1872), and Jimalalud (1889).

The phenomenal year of 1894 also saw the creation of the mission parishes of Pamplona (10 July 1894), Basay ( 10 July 1894), Bombonon (10 July 1894), Giligaon ( 14 November 1894), San Jose/ Ayuquitan ( 14 November 1894), Ayungon/ and Calag- Calag ( 26 November 1894).