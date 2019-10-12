2019 Buglasan 237 events

INFOBYTES

Negros Oriental is gearing up for this year’s Buglasan Festival celebration with a total of 237 events set on Oct. 14 to 27 at three main venues at Freedom Park, Robinsons Place, and Sidlakang Negros Village in Dumaguete City.

The two week-long festivities will start with an opening salvo concert of ‘Parokya ni Edgar’ on Oct. 14, said Dr. Nichol Elman, co-director of Buglasan Directorate. The opening will also be attended by Education Secretary Leonor Briones since the first day is usually run or participated in by the Department of Education (DepEd) in the province. The nightly activities and cultural shows are slated in different parts of the main locations. (By Jennifer C. Tilos)

Valencia fiesta highlights

By Jennifer C. Tilos

The municipality of Valencia will marked its 168th fiesta celebration yesterday Oct. 11-12, 2019 with vari-ous activities lined up to highlight the occasion in honor of its Patron Saint Nuestra Señora de los Desamparados.

The week-long celebration will started on Oct. 3, with the first Novena Mass at 5:30 p.m. at the Our Lady of the Abandoned Parish. This was be followed by the ‘Halad-Sayaw’ which showcase the rich culture and heritage of the Valencianons. Valencia Mayor Edgar Teves said this year’s fiesta celebration highlights the municipality’s thanksgiving for all its accomplishments and the many blessings that the town has received.

Buenavista medical mission

By Roi Lomotan

More than 2,000 residents of Brgy. Buenavista here and its neighboring communities ben efitted from the medical mission conducted by the Philippine National Police Police Regional Office 7 (PRO-7) in partnership with the Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO) in their village over the weekend.

Medical personnel of PRO-7 along with IPHO doctors led by Assistant Provincial Health Officer Dr. Liland Estacion and Provincial Health Director Dr. Henrissa Calumpang gave free medical consultation, dental services, eye check-up, and medicines to the residents in the area. “This medical mission, we initiated it with other agencies. We want to touch base with the people and we assure the people that your police is here to protect you and provide services,” said BGEB. Debold Sinas, director of PRO-7 in an interview with the media.

Organic garden: better food

By Leandria Pagunsan

Provincial Nutrition Action Officer (PNAO) Dr. Liland Zoila Estacion during the recent Provincial Nutrition Committee meeting told members that the Provincial Government is intent on implementing organic gardening to sustain feeding programs against malnutrition.

In line with Gov. Roel Degamo’s thrust in Restoring the Organic Environment for Livelihood and Resource Development in Communities with Malnourished Children (ROEL RD CMC), Estacion urged parents, in cooperation with the Department of Education (DepEd), to start organic backyard gardening in schools and in their respective homes. This is to sustain the feeding of their children with nutritious food not only during the school feeding program but also during the off-school season to consistently fight malnutrition among pre-school children.

Join Banica river cleanup

By Leandria Pagunsan

Various schools in Dumaguete City participated in the recent Banica River cleanup initiated by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

Around 50 Senior High School students from Saint Louis School Don Bosco participated in cleaning the midstream portion of Banica River. The group gathered around 50 bags of waste from the river which was collected by the Environment and Natural Resources Office (ENRO) in Dumaguete City.