23 persons cleared of Covid-19 infection

Twenty-three people who somehow had had contacts with the Chinese couple infected with novel coronavirus have completed the mandatory quarantine and manifested no signs and symptoms of infection.

City Health Officer Dr. Maria Sarah B. Talla reports that the 23 Persons Under Monitoring (PUMs) for having had contact with Chinese couple who visited the city on January 21, 2020 have been cleared of possible infection by the City Health Office.

In a statement, Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo, Chairperson of the Inter-Agency Task Force for Novel Corona Virus said that “we have a good reason to be happy of the outcome of our concerted efforts in containing this novel virus. I commend our frontliners from the City Health Office, Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, Public Information Office, the Department of Health, the province of Negros Oriental, the local police and our people for remaining calm and cooperative.”

“But we cannot celebrate as of yet because the menace or threat of new coronavirus or its mutation is not yet over. Please remain vigilant, observe clean habits, do not believe in and avoid spreading rumors, be prayerful and trust in your Government,” Mayor Remollo added.

Dr. Talla, who is also Vice-Chairperson of the Task Force, said that those who are cleared after the mandatory quarantine already received spiritual intervention and underwent comprehensive medical examination before getting their certifications that they are fit to work. Financial assistance of up to P 5, 000 will be extended to them by the city government to compensate the loss of income during their quarantine.

Those who completed the quarantine and did not mannifest signs and symptoms of infection include the two tricycle drivers, workers of the hotel and establishment and some passengers who were with the Chinese couple during the Cebu-Dumaguete flight.

The PUMs have also been issued fit to work certificates by Dr. Talla so they could return to their jobs.