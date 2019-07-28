23-yr shot dead inside his house

DUMAGUETE CITY- A 23 year old man was shot to death inside his house Wednesday afternoon July 24, 2019.

The victim was identified as Yngwie Malmstien Fabugais, 23 , single, with live in partner, jobless, a resident of Core Shelter, Brgy. Bajumpandan, Dumaguete City.

The suspects were two unidentified male persons riding a black Yamaha Mio motorcycle.

Police investigation revealed that at around four in the afternoon of Wednesday, July 24, while the victim was watching television, suspects barged into the house and shot the victim many times with the use of caliber 45 pistol hitting on the different parts of his body and head which were believed to be the immediate cause of his untimely death.

After the incident , the suspects escaped to unknown direction.