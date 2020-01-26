24/7 Bible Marathon reading non-stop this Bible Month

ZD TRIVIA

Ikthus Dumaguete is currently holding their 2nd Bible Reading Marathon 2020. This is a non-stop 24-hour daily Bible Reading from Genesis to Revelation.

It is an event where members and volunteers read all the books of the Bible, starting from Genesis until they reach the book of Revelations. The reading is broken down into 30 minute reading intervals per person. Some volunteers even read for an hour because they say it is not only fascinating to know the Word of God but also enlightening. The minutes fly by because reading the Bible aloud is not a burden at all.

The marathon kicked off at 1:00 pm last Jan. 20, 2020 and is still ongoing. There has been no break in the Bible reading; it is a real marathon, on for 24 hours of the day until the final reader reaches the last word of the Book of Revelations . As of this writing, the reading is now on the New Testament, specifically the Acts of the Apostles.

Ikthus Dumaguete’s first Bible Reading Marathon was in 2019. Its record stands at 96 hours and 57 minutes; covering the 66 Books of the Old and New Testament. They started on Jan. 27, 2019 at 9:52 pm and ended Jan. 31, 2019 at 10:50 pm. It involved 9 Bible Marathoners, who read more than 42 chapters, and 52 Bible readers.

If you are wondering how the idea came about, you might be surprised to know that January was declared as National Bible Month by Pres. Duterte last 2017 under Presidental Decree No. 124. This is Ikthus Dumaguete’s way of taking part in the annual celebration and encouraging people to read the Bible daily.

BIBLE READING IS:

These days, reading is considered a chore. With the advancement of technology, a lot of people would rather just watch videos for information and knowledge. This is even more true if people are asked to read the entire Bible. Reading the Bible from cover to cover is quite an impossible feat for most people.

At best, a person can probably spend 15 to 30 minutes reading it in one sitting. However, if the task is shared with others, it becomes a bit easier. Starting from the Old Testament down to the New Testament, reading all of it can be done in less than a week.

In truth, reading the Bible is beneficial in a lot of ways. It helps people to know God more intimately, it provides answers to a lot of questions they might have regarding Him and his character. It also allows people to have courage especially when they need to make the right decisions or choosing which path to take in their lives. More importantly, it keeps people away from sin.

Ikthus Dumaguete has 2 worship services, 8:30 am at Citymall Dumaguete and 10:30 am at Robinson’s Dumaguete every Sunday.

For further information, call or text 09171873183.

You may also visit their website: www.ikthusdumaguete.org or email them at info@ikthusdumaguete.org . If you wish to help or donate to their mission arm, IRC Dumaguete, check out www.ircdumaguete.org or email info@ircdumaguete.org.