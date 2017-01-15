24 college students in NegOr qualify for JLSS scholarship

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) here announced that 24 third year college students from Negros Oriental have qualified for the Junior Level Science Scholarship (JLSS) offered by DOST’s Science Education Institute (SEI).

The 24 student qualifiers were Kimberly Ann Alanano, Szanta Mae Alejado, Wayne Banaybanay, Julienne Marie Barot, Christian Rey Belingan, Nica De Baguio, Bryan Mark Fausto, Donald Gealon, Hannah Mae Jacosalem, Merly Ondangan, Christ Quinicot, Carleen Villamil of Negros Oriental State University; Kent Jude Beldeniza and Kenneth Jay Silva of Asian College; Julia Therese Cambongga and Venice Belle Visagas of Silliman University; Ivan Christopher Cordevilla, Romille Lijah Marquez and Hector Philippe Plame of Foundation University; Ray Marimat and Chrissie Kyell Trinidad of St. Paul University Dumaguete; Princess Annalou Ocana and Jason Sontousidad of Cebu Normal University and Rowe Ragay of Technological University of the Philippines-Manila. DOST-Negros Oriental has tentatively scheduled the orientation and contract signing for the qualifiers on the fourth week of January 2017. (By Roi Lomotan)