25,711 to receive Christmas cash

The City government of Dumaguete City will distribute a total of P 12, 855, 500 worth of “Pamasking Handog” to over 25, 711 members of the Persons with Disabilities, indigent families and senior citizens in all 30 barangays on December 19 and 20, 2018.

This is the biggest budget appropriation for the Christmas cash gifts to reach the most number of vulnerable and poor residents of the city.

According to City Social Welfare Suzette Duran the cash gifts to senior citizens will be given as long as they can show their valid identification cards and not merely limited to those who are active members of the various associations.

Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo has ordered the expansion of the coverage of the annual Pamaskong Handog program to include 8, 337 senior citizens, 769 PWDs and 16, 605 indigent families.

Mayor Remollo said that the the beneficiaries of the first 15 barangays will receive the Pamaskong Handog on December 19 while the second batch of 15 barangays will receive their shares on December 20.

He lauded the city taxpayers for their honesty in paying their taxes that has provided the city government with enough funds to distribute Christmas cash gifts to the elderly, PWDs and poor families. Mayor Remollo also credited the City Council for approving his request, city treasury office for their tireless efforts to collect taxes and other government officials who facilitated the implementation of the program.