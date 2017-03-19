26 NegOr barrios now drug-free?

A joint report from the Philippine National Police (PNO) and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) declared that only 26 of the 557 barangays in Negros Oriental are drug-free as of February 26, 2017.

The 26 barangays are the following: Timbanga, Bacong; Cabatuanan, Basay; Olandao, Basay; Atotis, Bindoy; Nagcasunog, Bindoy; Poblacion 4, Dumaguete City; Poblacion 5, Dumaguete City; Poblacion 7, Dumaguete City; Cansal-ing, Mabinay; Balaas, Manjuyod; Bantolinao, Manjuyod; Candabong, Manjuyod; Kauswagan, Manjuyod; Lucay (Bagtic), Manjuyod; Salvacion, Manjuyod; Tanglad, Manjuyod; Tubod, Manjuyod; Brgy. Enrique Villanueva, Sibulan; Buenavista, Santa Catalina; San Miguel, Santa Catalina; Baslay, Dauin; Siit, Siaton; Mansangaban, Bais City; Panam-angan, Bais City; Tagpo, Bais City and Valencia, Bais City.

Based on the standards, a “drug-cleared” status means that authorities have validated the nonavailability of narcotics supplies in the barangay; the absence of drug transit or transshipment activities, clandestine illegal drugs laboratories, clandestine illegal drugs warehouses, clandestine chemical warehouses, marijuana cultivation sites, illegal drug dens, dives, or resorts; and the absence of illegal drug pushers, users, dependents, protectors, coddlers, and financiers.

Of the six cities: Dumaguete has three drugcleared barangays; Bais City has four; while Guihulngan, Tanjay, Bayawan, and Canlaon have none.

No barangays yet in Amlan, Ayungon, Jimalalud, La Libertad, Pamplona, San Jose, Tayasan, Valencia, Vallehermoso, and Zamboanguita have been declared drug-free but the authorities are exerting all efforts to rid their communities of illegal drugs use and trade.

Apparently, seven of 20 barangays in Manjuyod have been cleared of illegal drugs. Dumaguete City vowed that 12 more barangays will be drug-free in the coming months with Mayor Felipe Antonio “Ipe” Remollo promising a vigorous crackdown with the aid of 350 CCTVs that will be installed after the bidding of the project shall be completed in compliance to statutory regulations.

