3 airlines fly aid for free

Three local airlines companies are set to provide free cargo space for Mindanao earth quake relief operations including those from Dumaguete.

According to the Civil Aeronautics Board, local carriers Philippine Airlines, Cebu Pacific Air and Philippines AirAsia met on Monday and reached an agreement to provide free cargo space to help transport aid for the quake-hit areas in Mindanao.

“Those which can avail of the free cargo include agencies and non-government organizations already accredited with the three airlines,” the Department of Transportation said.

Aside from the free cargo space, Cebu Pacific and AirAsia also committed to provide limited free transportation for relief workers or medical personnel and volunteers certified by the Department of Social Welfare and Development or Department of Health and endorsed by CAB.

Several areas in Mindanao were hit by a series of powerful quakes in the past two weeks leaving thousands displaced. —Rosette Adel