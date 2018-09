Three persons from Dumaguete City’s Wanted list were arrested at Meciano Road, Dumaguete City on September 24.

Suspects Gerardo Gantalao Cordona of Bayawan City; Julie Emperado Prosadas of Siaton; and Junito Ganolan Faburada who hails from Siaton as well were arrested for arson. Arresting officers were SPO3 Florito L. Fajardo Jr; PO3 Rex Oliver Tan; and PAU Bryan Alaban.