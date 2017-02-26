3 drug pushers convicted for life

The Regional Trial Court Branch 30 today gave three individuals life imprisonment and an additional 14 years maximum after finding them guilty of selling and for possession of illegal drugs. Alan Paul Cariño and Christopher Cariño, who are cousins, were given one life term each and a fine of P500 000 for delivering 4.74 grams of shabu to a police-poseur buyer.

The court slapped the conspiracy theory on the cousins because they were together on board one motorcycle even if only one of them was contacted to claim the package at LBC in Tanjay. Christopher Cariño testified that he was contacted by Angel Ragay, his other cousin, to claim the package at the Tanjay LBC because she could not get out from the provincial jail being a detainee also accused of violating Section 5 of RA 9165. He then contacted his cousin Alan Paul Cariño to go with him in claiming the package that contained grummy bears, some biscuits, and a box of Choco Mucho.

He was instructed to give the Choco Mucho that contained shabu to a jail guard at the provincial hospital. According to Judge Crescencio Tan Jr, the court cannot give credence to the testimonies of the accused because based on the photograph of the LBC website, the package was indeed received by a certain Vicente Dominado, not at the Tanjay city branch but in Bais City branch, contrary to the claim of Christopher Cariño that they were the ones who claimed it at the LBC in Tanjay. The testimonies of the defense now become unbelievable considering their false testimonies on this very crucial matter. “Falsus in uno, Falsus in Omnibus,” which means “False in one part, false in everything.”

Judge Tan further said the inability of the two accused to predicate their defense on anything other than their words and that of an unbelievable witness in the person of Angel Ragay who is also facing charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Law, can ultimately condemn them to prison.

The third accused Richard Gonzales was arrested in May 27, 2015 through a buy bust operation also by the Provincial Intelligence Branch in the housing site in Cadawinonan and subsequent search yielded seven more sachets of shabu. He was slapped with a fine of P900 000.