3 Kiwani clubs cite advocacies

Three Kiwanis clubs of the city , namely the Kiwanis Sandurot Club headed by Joseri Gonzaga; Kiwanis Buglas club headed by Mario Macahig; and the Kiwnettes Sidlakan Club headed byJulia Macahig, expounded on their advocacies for the community: to give primacy to human and spiritual over matraial values of life; live the Golden Rule in all human relationships; promote the higher application of social , business and professional standards; develop by precepts an example of an intelligent, aggressive and serviceable citizenship; provide means of enduring friendships to build better communities . The facilitator during the event was Sally Abelarde,Lt Gov of Kiwanis clubDivision 2A. (VAL MILLAN, past president-elect Sandurot chapter.)

