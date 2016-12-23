300 cameras for use In city-wide CCTV

“We might as well go big-time in moniorinig crime and drugs in the city with sophisticated surveillance camera systems, declared Mayor Felipe Remollo.

The year 2017 will start with biddings of multi-million peso projects for Dumaguete City, one of which is the installation of more than 350 close circuit television or CCTV cameras around the city to the tune of P70 million, aside from the bidding of two brand new compactors and four dump trucks.

According to Dumaguete City Mayor Felipe Remollo, every strategic corners in downtown Dumaguete will have at least four stationary or fixed cameras and one rotating camera so that everything caught within the range will be recorded and documented.

Part of the plan is to include the establishment of one or two CCTV cameras in all the housing projects of the city for the safety of residents. The state of the art technology will have an infra-red feature so culprits can still be identified even if it happened in the evening.

The more than 350 CCTV cameras will be installed in 110 locations with yearly allocations until all the 30 barangays are saturated with the monitoring system.

It is hitting two birds with one stone in the light of efforts to strictly implement traffic rules and regulations as a form of a non-contact apprehension in case of road accidents, the mayor sARAGaid.

It can also be a deterrent against employees who are used to skip out of work and do shopping during office hours as well as protect city properties from reaching informal settlers so that construction of illegal shanties can be prevented through the help of barangay officials on CCTV cams.