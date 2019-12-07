3000 city tricycles to to hold first congress

The Federation of Dumaguete Operators and Drivers Association (FEDUMCODA) headed by Edmar Santos and the Negros Oriental federation of transport groups in the city and the province headed by Eddie Lazaro has initiated the holding of the tricycle drivers congress supported by the city government through the sectoral desk and the sangguniang panlungsod.

This is historic as being the first time in Dumaguete, for some 3000 city tricycle drivers to hold a mammoth congress on their own, to tackle pertinent ordinances that affect their means of livelihood.

This after the provincial board declared unconstitutional the apparent mandatory membership of tricycle drivers to some organization just to acquire a united voice. So it has not become a voluntary act in holding this congress.

Sectoral head Albert Aquinos said it is imperative for the trike sector to master provisions of TODA ordinances in the city for their own good so as not to be inconvenient when applying for a mayors permit come January next year.

Expected to be tackled during the Congress scheduled on Sunday, December 22 are provisions of Ordinance No. 90, authored by Vice Mayor Alan Gel Cordova, following the dismissal by the Regional Trial Court on the question of its constitutionality.

During the congress, Ordinance No. 90 will take center stage due to provisions that every driver is required to become a member of a legitimate drivers and operators organization in the city before he is issued a mayors permit to operate. If not, drivers may form an association with complete list of officers and registered with the sectoral desk.

Under the ordinance, a legal personalilty is not required of the association provided it has a semblance of an association, with set of officers and has a vision and mission with efforts to draft their constitution and by-laws.

Aquino impressed upon the associations it will help facilitate in the formulation of their constitution and by-laws and other documentary requirements.

Meanwhile, Cordova said the RTC decision is on appeal and is yet to see if the same has been withdrawn in the absence of any record with the city legal office.

What the city council can do is to pass a resolution of time extension for the drivers to organize. Of the total number of tricycle drivers in Dumaguete, more or less 2,000 are non members of either FEDUMCODA or NOFELATO.jrg