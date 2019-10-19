314 troopers get bravery medal

Army soldiers from the 94th Infantry received 314 medals fro demonstrating exemplary action during encounters against the NPA rebels in the area of operations of 94th Infantry Battalion, Philippine Army (941B). Brigadier General Benedict Arevalo, Brigade Commander of 303rd Infantry Brigade, Philippine Army conferred the Military Commendation Medlas (MCM) during the awarding rites held at the Barangay Hall in Tambo, Ayungon, Negros Oriental near the Headquarters Bravo Company, 94IB last October 16.

A total of 314 medals have been conferred By Bgen Arevalo to soldiers to date. Prior to this, a similar ceremony was held in Libas, Isabela, Negros Occidental last October 14 where 16 soldiers and 17 police officers were recognized for their exemplary action.

On October 3, the soldiers clashed with rebels in Sitio Cabangahan, Barangay Bantolinao, Manjuyod, Negros Oriental. The said encounter resulted in a number of NPA casualties. Among the materials confiscated were an anti-personnel mine (IED); parts of M16 rifle destroyed during the encounter; a commercial handheld radio; an AM radio; two cellular phones; electrical wire; two backpacks; three (3) ponchos; five hammocks; ten “Ang Bayan” booklets; and other personal belongings.

Bgen Arevalo , 303rd Brigade Commander, Philippine Army said this is the first time for troops of 94IB to receive such recognition since the unit was placed under the operational control of 303rd Infantry Brigade, Phillippine Army last July 1, 2019. The activity was witnessed by the barangay officials of Tambo, Ayungon, Negros Oriental headed by Brgy Capt Ely I Salimbagat.