3rd infantry commander briefs frontline troops

The Achiever Troopers at Camp Leon Kilat, Brgy Santa Cruz Viejo, Tanjay City, NOR held an open dialogue with the Commander of the 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division, Philippine Army this Febru-ary 12.

COL NOEL T BALUYAN INF (GSC) PA led the 302nd Infantry Brigade in welcoming the 3rd Infantry Division Commander MGEN ERIC C VINOYA AFP. The Commander was given a Unit Briefing with the Achiever Troopers. Later he led the 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division, MGEN VINOYA oversee the operations of JTF Negros Island.

MGEN VINOYA took notice of the brigade’s achievements and foresaw better outcomes during his time as the 3ID, Commander. MGEN VINOYA also urged the 302nd Infantry Brigade to “Step on the gas pedal” placing pressure on the communist terrorist in the Negros Island, specifically the 2nd and 3rd district of the Negros Oriental, and the 6th district of Negros Occidental, believing that the problem will be solved at quicker rate.

The visit of the 3ID Commander boosted 302nd Infantry Brigade‘s morale and role led by its Commander COL NOEL T BALUYAN INF (GSC) PA as they acknowleged the trust the Division Commander has given them, with the mission of bringing peace to the Negrenses.

Col Baluyan assured that the brigade shall live up to its “Achiever” moniker in performing development support operations and security operations.