3rd Pinay in Action Cup in Dumaguete City

DUMAGUETE CITY – Deputy Speaker and Taguig Congresswoman Pia Cayetano graces the opening day of the 3rd Pinay in Action Cup tournament participated by all girls football clubs from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao including teams from University of the Philippines-Dilliman, University of Sto. Tomas and Silliman University.

Governor Mark Macias, Mayor Felipe Antonio “Ipe” Remollo and Cong. Cayetano will lead the kick off ceremony tomorrow, Saturday, 10:00AM at the Gov. Mariano Perdices Coliseum.

The tournament is jointly hosted by the City of Dumaguete and the provincial government in support to the lady solon’s advocacy to empower our young girls through sports.

