3rd Pinay in Action Cup in Dumaguete – Day 2

DUMAGUETE CITY – Mayor Felipe Antonio “Ipe” Remollo welcomes hundreds of female football players belonging to teams from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao to the 3rd Pinay in Action Cup being held at the Perdices Coliseum.

Philippine Sports Commissioner Mon Fernandez, Councilor Lilani Ramon, Provincial Sports Coordinator Paul Tom Paras joined Mayor Remollo and Deputy House Speaker Pia Cayetano in the ceremonial kick-off. In her message, Cayetano reiterates her commitment to empower the young girls to grow into mature and responsible ladies through sports, specifically football. Pinay in Action Gallery

