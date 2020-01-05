4 family members drown on New Year

Two died while two others are hospitalized in a drowning incident on New Year’s in Santa Catalina town.

All four victims are members of the same family, who were out in the beach at Barangay Poblacion Santa Catalina to celebrate the New Year, Wednesday, when tragedy struck.

Based on the police report, the victims were swimming at a so-called breakwater portion of the beach when they started to drown. Efforts were made to rescue them.

But two of the victims died on the scene while two others were revived and confined at the hospitals in Bayawan City and Dumaguete City.

Confirmed dead were John Mark Fabro, 16, student and 21-year-old Rona Fabro, married. Those who survived but are still in the hospital are Camille Fabro, 18, now transferred to Dumaguete City while Rena Fabro, 18, remains at the Bayawan District Hospital.