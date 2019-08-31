5,000 students receive school supplies from EDC

For more than a de-cade, geothermal leader Energy Development Corporation has been powering the dreams of the youth in its partner communities in Valencia, Negros Oriental with more than just clean, renewable, reliable energy.

Through Project Aral, EDC has been helping thousands of students finish their education as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) program. This year, the company has partnered with National Bookstore Foundation, Inc. and was able to distribute school supplies to almost 5,000 pupils within the host areas surrounding its 222.5-megawatt Southern Negros Geothermal Project.

Recipients of this year’s Project Aral were students from Nasuji Elementary School, Puhagan Elementary School, Caidiocan Elementary School, Malaunay Elementary School, Pulangbato Elementary School, Malabo Elementary School, Badiang Primary School, Balili Elementary School, Palinpinon Elementary School, Sagbang Elementary School, Balugo Elementary School, Dobdob Elementary School, Inas Elementary School, Calinawan Elementary School, Vicente Villa Elementary School, Balabag Elementary School, Liptong Elementary School, Bong-ao Elementary School, Bong-Bong Elementary School, Dungga Primary School and Valencia Central Elementary School.

Mikaela Olasiman, President of the Sabang Elementary School Student Government, gave this message of gratitude to EDC: “The support we receive from strong community partners like you make a big difference in our ability as learners. Thank you all so much for the kind and generous work you have been doing for the past several years. Please know that your efforts have touched so many lives. Your efforts really lift a financial burden.”

The distribution kick off was attended by EDC-CSR Head for Negros, Norreen G. Bautista, Municipality of Valencia Vice Mayor Romeo Alviola, DepEd District Supervisor, Dr. Rolando Pacarro, principals of EDC’s 21 partner elementary schools, and EDC employees and volunteers.

“We are thankful to National Bookstore Foundation, Inc. for recognizing EDC’s commitment to empowering our partner communities through education by being our partner,” said Bautista. “May these school supplies that the students received inspire them to reach for their dream of a better life for their family and to also give back to the youth of tomorrow some day.”

EDC is the country’s premier renewable energy company and one of the world’s largest geothermal producers. Its geothermal facilities in Valencia, Negros Oriental has been providing clean, renewable, reliable power 24/7 to Negros Island and other parts of the Visayas region for over 36 years.