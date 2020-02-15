57 houses lost to fire in Calindagan

About 57 homes were lost to a huge fire at past 2:00 AM, Wednesday, in Purok Gumamela, Barangay Calindagan. The huge fire affected 107 families and 147 renters. Fortunately, there are no casualties. The alleged arsonist was also arrested.

Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo deployed personnel from the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, City Health Office and the City Social Welfare and Development Office to manage the situation and evacuate the affected residents with the Barangay officials led by Punong Barangay Ma. Isabel Sagarbarria.

According to Vicky Kitane, of the Office of Mayor Remollo, financial assistance will be provided to both residents and sharers/boarders affected by the conflagration. Some 544 individuals were rendered homeless to include 43 senior citizens and 115 children.

The City Government has provided relief goods include sleeping mats, food packs, water, hygiene kits, and utensils, among other basic necessities, to the victims who have taken refuge at the City High School Gymnasium.

Meanwhile, the officials of Barangay Calindagan are also appealing for well-meaning citizens and organizations to donate in cash or in kind to the victims who lost almost everything to the fire.

And their pleas were heard as dozens of donors came to the Calindagan Barangay Hall or at the City Gymnasium to provide relief to the evacuees who were comforted by the generosity and sympathy shown to them by the community.