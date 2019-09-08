6000 replace delisted 4Ps

INFOBYTES

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is targeting around 6, 666 poor households in Negros Oriental to be covered by the government’s conditional cash transfer program.

DSWD Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) Provincial South Cluster Supervisor Reggie Locsin announced this in a Kapihan Forum recently in Valencia. She clarified that the department is not expanding the coverage of 4Ps and the figure she mentioned are slots for replacements for those households that have been deactivated or delisted in the program.

MORE INFOBYTES NEWS…

‘KaubanKita’ tops search

By Jennifer C. Tilos

Dumaguete City Poblacion 8’s ‘Kauban Kita Movement’ was adjudged second place and recipient of Panatag na Buhay Award in Social Inclusion Equity during the First National Outstanding Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) projects.

Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo congratulated SK Chairman Renz Macion and the Council of Poblacion 8 under Punong Barangay Maelyne Mariano for bringing pride and honor to his barangay and the city. The #KaubanKita movement is a grassroots effort by dedicated youth volunteers to build a drug-free and peaceful community, for young and old, alike through sincere peer counseling in order to help our neighbors, friends, and families to acquire and maintain a healthy lifestyle in mind, body and character.

‘10M in 10’ plant trees

By Jennifer C. Tilos

This year’s group of partner-agencies of ‘10 million trees in 10 years (10M in 10) movement is set to plant 110 assorted endemic species of tree seedlings on September 14 at Silliman University’s Center for Tropical Conservation Studies (Centrop) in Barangay Palinpinon, Valencia.

Vice President for Development Dr. Jane Belarmino of Silliman University offers the group the planting area at Centrop to support also the center its conservation of the wildlife and forest of Negros Oriental. The Centrop manages the garden and its volunteers focus research and studies on wildlife conservation, and do awareness campaign.

EDC ready to help Negros

By Jennifer C. Tilos

Negros may turn into a greener island with the geothermal leader Energy Development Corporation’s (EDC) readiness to support it through its 100 percent clean, reliable renewable energy (RE) geothermal portfolio.

“More power from geothermal energy would mean a low carbon for Negros island, which is consistent with both Negros Oriental and Negros Occidental’s goal for their respective provinces and is crucial to fighting the climate crisis that the whole world is in right now,” said Norreen Bautista, head of EDC’s Corporate Social Responsibility team in Negros Island. EDC’s 222.5-megawatt (MW) Southern Negros Geothermal Project (SNGP) located in Valencia, Negros Oriental has been operating for almost 40 years.