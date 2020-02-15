64 foreign tourists free of coronavirus

Some sixty-four (64) tourists with history of travel to China, Macau, Hongkong and Taiwan were assessed City Health Staff of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Novel Corona Virus (2019 nCov) at the City Port. They did not manifest any flu like symptoms and were deemed fit to travel.

City Health Officer Maria Sarah B. Talla submitted her report to Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo, Chairperson of the Inter-Agency Task Force, as part of the stringent monitoring of all arriving passengers at the city’s port.

Dr. Talla, Vice-Chairperson of the Inter-Agency Task Force, stressed that all the foreign tourists did not have any history of travel to Wuhan, China.

The report also reveals that 58 of the tourists came from China, 4 from Taiwan and 2 from Poland. Upon arrival, the tourists were given two options: proceed to next destination or be placed under quarantine.

Thirteen (13) went back to Cebu; 2 to Bohol; 37 returned to Manila; 4 completed the quarantine and 8 are now under monitoring. They have been cooperative and manifested no signs and symptoms of coronavirus infection.

To ensure that the tourists won’t wander anywhere in the city, they were escorted by the police to the airport and held in isolation until they boarded the planes.