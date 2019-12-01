650 lanterns to light City’s Quezon Park

This year, Pasko sa Dumaguete, the annual holi-day celebration in Dumaguete, comes wrapped in the sheen of charity and rehabilitation as the city’s Christmas decorations — soon to light up the M.L. Quezon Park in festive cheer — will be made by Bureau of Jail Management and Penology [BJMP] inmates or persons deprived of liberty [PDL]. This endeavor, part of the parol project of Pasko sa Dumaguete, will be a means for the PDLs to generate income. In total, 650 lanterns will be made by the PDLs, with supervision by artist Jude Millares and Beshiel Mayordomo.

The Dumaguete LGU, under the auspices of the City Tourism Office, will further partner with the BJMP, the Department of Social Welfare and Development [DSWD] as well as Subida Souvenirs for a Christmas wish-granting project called Pangandoy sa Pasko, aimed at helping and providing holiday cheer for the children of PDLs.

“We have about 200 children below 12 years of age in our roster whose Christmas wishes range from a t-shirt to a bike,” said City Tourism Officer Jacqueline Antonio. “We are the City of Gentle People, and so we have to make sure that the celebration of Christmas can also be felt by those who are less privileged — and this year, we have chosen the families of PDLs as recipients for Pangandoy sa Pasko. And we are opening this opportunity for those in our community who can possibly grant the wishes of these children.”

For those who wish to participate in Pangandoy sa Pasko, please visit the City Social Welfare & Development Office which is open Monday to Friday from 8:00am to 5:00pm, or call (035) 422 8117 or email dumaguetetourism@gmail.com for more details.