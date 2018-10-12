66 in Tokhang list, 5 dead; 34 missing

Of the remaining 66 pushers or users in the Tokhang list of the Dumaguete City PNP, five have died and 34 could no longer be located.

In a series of follow-up operations from January to June 2018 it was learned that 5 of the drug users or pushers in the list are already deceased some in shootouts or of natural causes. Twenty-nine have since changed their addresses or left their barangays per certification by the responsible barangay officials.

City Chief-of-Police Supt. Jonathan Pineda said that there about 1, 040 identified drugs users and pushers in the city, but only 974 have surrendered to the PNP in the first months of Tokhang.

By January 2018, authorities tried to track down the 66 others in the list and found out 23 have already surrendered, 9 arrested, 29 have left the city or were non-residents and have since died.

The community-based drugs rehabilitation program has graduated more than 20 surrenderees, who are presumed to be ready to reform their lifestyle free from illegal drugs.

However, Pineda believes that there is a need for joint and earnest efforts by the community to rehabilitate the nearly one thousand other Tokhang surrenderees, many of them are hesitant to voluntarily undergo the weeks long rehabilitation program since it will disrupt their lives and livelihood.

Meanwhile, Pineda also reports that from January to August 2018, the city police launched 55 anti-drugs operations resulting in the arrest of 68 persons along with the seizure of 155.31 grams with market value of P 1.8 million.