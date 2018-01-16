7 city hall workers fired for drug use

DUMAGUETE CITY – Seven job order employees and a regular employee of the city government was found positive for use of prohibited drugs during a random drug test.

Human Resource officer Dino Depositario said that of the seven, six are job order employees detailed in three departments which include the task force and the traffic management office.

He said that the six job order employees were not renewed while the regular employee can contest the findings at his own expense.

Depositario said this is in line with the city’s efforts to clean up its ranks and help the national government in the fight against illegal drugs.

The human resource office further disclosed that other departments will have their respective random schedules to surprise employees who are in the list of suspected users.