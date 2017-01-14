Audio archive of DYEM Bai Radio 7AM Breakfast News broadcast on January 14, 2017 in the heart of Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental.
Audio archive of DYEM Bai Radio 7AM Breakfast News broadcast on January 14, 2017 in the heart of Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental.
Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from The Negros Chronicle.
Don't worry, we hate spam too.
Leave a Reply
1 Comment on "7AM Breakfast News (January 14, 2017)"
Hi, negroschronicle. I’ve been an avid follower of your online news and radio broadcast eversince. I like the more modern look of your site. However, listening to bai radio broadcast here is EXPENSIVE especially to us here in the US where we pay the amount of data we consume. Listening to your broadcast is like watching online video since it’s uploaded in YouTube. I didn’t know this until I got my bill! Sorry for saying this, but I think this concept of yours is plain STUPID! RADIO BROADCAST UPLOADED IN YOUTUBE! HAVEN’T YOU HEARD OF SOUNDCLOUD?!