97Km road rehab links Manjuyod-Vallehermoso

By April next year, the 97 kilometer long road concreting and improvement project linking the towns of Manjuyod up to Vallehermoso in the 1st District of Negros Oriental is expected to be completed.

The project is under the Build Build Build program of the Department of Public Works and Highways connects northernmost town of Negros Oriental of Vallehermoso to the Dumaguete North national road.

The rehabilitation works also includes road shouldering and slope protection works that will ensure safe and efficient travel of people and goods connecting the provinces of Negros Oriental and Negros Occidental.

Specifically, the reblocking and rehabilitation of the coastal road from La Libertad-Guihulngan-Vallehermoso section seeks to promote inter-provincial trade and attract both tourists and investors in the resource rich Negros Island.

The multi-million project is funded by the Asian Development Bank and OPEC for International Development.