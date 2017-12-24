A Christmas Frame of Mind

INSIGHT AVENUE

DUMAGUETE CITY – The distinct holiday atmosphere has taken over. Timeless Christmas songs of Jose Marie Chan and Mariah Carey play pretty much everywhere. Kids sing their hearts out as they do their nightly caroling. The malls are packed to the rafters with busybodies rushing about as they take advantage of amazing deals. Everywhere, festive lights, giant trees, and a plethora of green and red adornments. Traffic is a tad heavier with the many comings and goings. Yes. Christmas is definitely here, folks.

To set the mood, I gathered a couple of Christmas thoughts and wishes from both people I know and random people I met while I was out and about. Here are some of the things that they shared with me:

This Christmas, I have but one wish and that is for me to finish school. I have about three months to go and I am praying that everything will just come together without any hitches. So yes, my Christmas prayer is for me to finish school after years of non-stop work. That, in turn, is my gift for my parents. Merry Christmas, everyone! – Sunny Estrellado, 21, Student

Daghan kaayo kong mga blessings nga nadawat karung tuiga. Wala na koy maipangayo pa. Basta, ang sa ako, karung Pasko, malipayon akong pamilya ug unta layo mi sa katalagman ug mga sakit. Mudawat lang gyud ko kung unsa man ang giplanong ihatag sa Ginoo kanako ug sa akong pamilya. Kahibalo man gyud siya kung unsa ang atong mga panginahanglan maong mutuo gyud ko that God will provide! (I have received so many blessings this year. I cannot ask for more. All I want is my family to be healthy and be safe from harm and illnesses. I will receive whatever God has in store for me. I know that He knows our needs and He will always provide!). – Mimi Sienes, 41, Personal Assistant

This Christmas, I pray for good health all year round. Not only for me but for everyone as well! This year was particularly different. We lost a lot of loved ones either from debilitating sicknesses or unfortunate accidents. I pray that by next year, things will be a lot rosier than 2017. My prayer this Christmas? Good health and happiness. – Ann Tañac, 32, Staff Member

I have so many things to be thankful for. I cannot thank God enough for all the blessings I have received. This Christmas, I want to give back. I want to be there for other people. I want to put a smile on their faces with my good deeds. This Christmas, I pray that God will help me become a gift to others. – Jillianne Duran, 12, Student

I have so many Christmas wishes. Happiness. That’s one. Happiness for all. My definition of happiness? World peace and a Golden Retriever. Seriously (laughs). Merry Christmas, everyone! May you all enjoy the holidays. – Felix III Mosqueda, 27, Project Officer

2017 was an outpouring of blessings so I cannot thank God enough. My only prayer is that we will be able to enjoy the comforts of a new home. Having one is already a blessing in itself. Fostering peace and love among those at home is a worthwhile goal. So timely to begin during the season of giving. – Michael Reyes, 34, Bank Manager

We pray for peace — peace among men and peace in our own family. Merry Christmas to one and all! – Len and Wiv Sicat, 74 and 67 respectively, Educators

May everyone have a safe and fun-filled Christmas celebration! Maayong Pasko sa tanan!