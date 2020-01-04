A cleaner city for the New Year

WISH LIST

As we turn a new leaf, we set our sights on new goals and fresh challenges. And nothing could be more timely than having a cleaner environment.

Over the last few days, my family went to Dipolog for a visit. It was a High School reunion of my husband Nestor, at St. Vincent College, High School Department. It was a wonderful time as they recalled their funny experiences and little mischiefs so expected of an all-boys school then.

While going around the city, I noticed something different: the streets were so clean; the marketplace was tidy even in the midst of last minute shoppers during New Year’s Eve. The downtown area and even the suburbs were free of litter and garbage. It was such a pleasant surprise to see that maintaining cleanliness in a city is not impossible. I can only ask, how has this city achieved it?

Is it the city’s strict enforcement of their ordinances where hefty fines were applied on offenders? Or is it the resulting discipline of the citizenry who have developed such an awareness that a clean community is good for them, good for the city and good for business? It may be a combination of both. I was told that anybody caught urinating in public places would be heavily fined. If this city can effectively implement cleanliness ordinances, then perhaps, other cities can certainly do it and even better.

Dipolog City has an area of 136.3 square kilometres, much larger than our Dumaguete with an area of 33.2 square kilometres. Obviously, we can do better if we really want to.