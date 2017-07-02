The thirty (30) members of the House Committee voted unanimously to initiate contempt ci tation against Justices Cruz, Sorongo and Valenzuela of the Court of Appeals for ordering the release of six (6) provincial planning and development officers and bids and awards committee who were cited in contempt for allegedly refusing to answer questions during the House Inquiry into the alleged illegal disbursement by the government of P66.45 million worth of vehicles by the provincial government under Gov. Imee Marcos.

The six (6) provincial employees upon being investigated by Congress under its power of legislative investigation in aid of legislation, refused to answer questions by the committee members, hence, they were cited in contempt of Congress and ordered under House Arrest until they will testify. They filed a writ of habeas corpus with the Court of Appeals and the Court of Appeals division granted the writ of habeas corpus and hence, they were ordered to be produced before the court and to explain why they should not be released, otherwise, they should be henceforth released.

The House of Representatives through its Sergeant at Arms refused to accept the writ of habeas corpus. Hence, the Court of Appeals cited them for contempt. The House of Representatives cited also the Court of Appeals’ justices to be cited in contempt of Congress for interfering with the exclusive powers of Congress, to imprison those who refuse to testify, in its investigatory power in aid of legislation. Hence, there is a constitutional crisis between the Judiciary and Congress.

In the end, the FINAL ARBITER will be the Supreme Court.

