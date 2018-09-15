A dangerous man (indeed!)

UMALAHOKAN

Since the assumption of office by President Rodrigo “Digong” Duterte, the series of events that followed has shown that he is a very dangerous man.

Because former Justice Secretary Laila De Lima investigated Rodrigo Duterte while he was a mayor of Davao City regarding the so called “DDS” or the “Davao Death Squad” or “Digong Death Squad”, he had De Lima investigated and charged for being involved in the Illegal Distribution of Drugs in the National Penitentiary or the Bilibid, Muntinlupa prison as Pusher or Distributor of Drugs. As a result, De Lima is charged for Violation of the Illegal Distribution of Drugs and thus, she is now in jail, pending trial without bail. President Duterte instructed the Philippine National Police to kill those involved in drugs if they will resist arrest. Even if they will not resist, just allege that they fought back so the officers can then do the deed as selfdefense. He even assured the officers that for as long as they follow his instructions, he will be responsible and is willing to pardon policemen if convicted. Anyway ,there is no limit to the number of people he can pardon.

President Duterte announced in public that Vice President Maria Leonor Gerona Robredo is not competent to become President, even if Vice President Maria Leonor Gerona Robredo has been declared as the duly elected Vice President. That is an insult to all the women. How about former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo who became president and the late Former President Corazon C. Aquino who was awarded by the U.S. Congress as an icon of democracy? Late Former President Corazon C. Aquino assumed the Presidency under a revolutionary government without any limit on her powers because she was exercising revolutionary powers. And yet, she never abused those powers. In contrast, President Duterte has shown that he is the dangerous and is an abusive President.

President Duterte does not believe in the rule of law but in the rule by law. He uses the law as a means to justify the abuse of power. President Rodrigo Duterte’s fiercest critic is Senator Antonio “Sonny” Trillanes IV and, true to form, the President revoked amnesty in so far as Senator Trillanes is concerned. It does not apply, however, to the rest of the mutineers who were charged with Trillanes.

The selective revocation of Trillanes’ amnesty is a violation of the Constitution that every person is entitled to the equal protection of the law and is entitled to due process which requires the observance of fundamental fairness. Mr. President, “No person shall be deprived of life, liberty and property without due process of law and neither should anyone be denied the equal protection of the law. NO warrant of arrest shall be issued except upon probable cause to be determined personally by the judge. Only the judge can issue a warrant of arrest. The President, the Philippine National Police, the Prosecutor’s Office, or the Philippine Army, cannot issue a warrant of arrest. The only exception is in cases of warrantless arrest because the crime is committed in flagrante delicto or caught in the act.

Under the principle of abuse of rights as provided in the Civil Code of the Philippines, Art. 19 “Every person must, and in the performance of his duties, act with justice, give everyone his due and observe honesty and good faith.”

MR. PRESIDENT, CONGRATULATIONS! You just made Senator Antonio Trillanes IV a HERO.

THERE IS NOTHING TO FEAR, IF THERE IS NOTHING TO HIDE!

God bless Philippines!