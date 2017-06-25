What is abortion?

Abortion is the willful killing of the fetus in the uterus, or the violent expulsion of the fetus from the maternal womb that results in the death of the fetus. (Article 256, Revised Penal Code)

In what ways is the crime of intentional abortion committed?

Abortion is committed by: (1)Using any violence upon the person of the pregnant woman; (2) By administering drugs or beverages upon such pregnant woman without her consent; (3) By administering drugs or beverages with the consent of the pregnant woman.

What are the elements of intentional abortion?

-Sponsored-

The elements of internal abortion are: (1) There is a pregnant woman; (2) Violence is exerted, or drugs or beverages administered, or that the accused otherwise acts upon such pregnant woman; (3) As a result of the use of violence or drugs or beverages upon her, or any other act of the accused, the fetus dies, either in the womb or after having been expelled therefrom and (4) Abortion is intended.

Who are the persons liable for intentional abortion?

Abortion is not a crime against the woman but against the fetus hence the offender must know of the pregnancy because the particular criminal intention is to cause an abortion.

What determines personality?

Under Art. 40 of the Civil Code, birth determines personality. A person is considered born at the time when the umbilical cord is cut. He then acquires a personality separate and distinct from his mother. But even though the umbilical cord has been cut, Art. 41 of the Civil Code provides that if the fetus had an intra-uterine life of less than 7 months, it must survive at least 24 hours after the umbilical cord is cut for it to be considered born. However, as long as the as the fetus dies as a result of the violence