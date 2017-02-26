Account first, before buy-out: City-DCWD to “DIVORCE”?

Before anything else, the City Water District must account for all the public funds which the people reposed on them, even before of thinking of buying-out options.

Some Councilors asked:” Is the offer to buy-out for P15-Millioin a way of covering their tracks over the years?”

Several Councilors are cold to the P 15 million buy-out offer of the Dumaguete City Water District for its share or vice-versa, which the members of the Board of Directors and Management believe “as the only remedy available” to end the socalled dispute between the City Government and water district over the management of the septage facility.

The City can legislate on this issue as the highest policy making body in Dumaguete City, the City Council ruled.

Councilors Lilani Ramon, Alan Gel Cordova and Manuel Arbon have earlier proposed reducing the septage user’s fee by 25% of the consumers and excluding those using communal or without septic tanks but this was met with vehement opposition of the water district management.

The City government has also sought for a complete, detailed and bare all audit of the income and expenses of the facility since 2009. In fact, the city Council has requested the Commission on Audit for copies of the Notices of Disallowances, if any, on bonuses received by the officials and employees of the water district for the past 5 years.

Under the proposal, the current septage fee of P2.00 per cubic meter for the 30, 500 consumers with an average consumption of 21 cubic meters shall be slashed to just P1.50 much to the chagrin of the water district, which argues this will cause massive loss of nearly P1 million.

After opting to spurn yet another invitation from the City Council, the water district is offering to buyout each other’s share but the legislators maintain that, with or without the buyout offer, they are still interested to know the state of finances of the Government Owned and Controlled Corporation.

Councilor Alviola cautions the city from seriously entertaining the P15M offer of buy out unless everyone gets the full picture and understanding of the septage system’s finances. He wants a compromise rate of reducing the septage fee for the sake of unity.

“In case of a buyout, the water district seems to have all the aces, they might be hiding something or may have incurred excessive spending,” Alviola warns.

He laments the vehement opposition of the water district management to the proposed 25% reduction in the septage fee.

Councilor Agustin Perdices stressed that the the water district management must talk to the city Council and City government whether both parties desire to continue the partnership or eventually part ways in the spirit of transparency and accountability.

The councilors reiterated their commitment to reduce rates while making sure that the septage system remains viable for the sake of the Dumaguete consumers.